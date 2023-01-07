If you're like me, you can't even begin to start a day without a cup of coffee.

Or, in some cases, a 55-gallon drum of it (ever have one of those days?)

Now, coffee is one of those things that you know what you like and that's what you drink. Whether it's a straight-up cup of black coffee or one of those things that you need 18 words to describe when you order at Starbucks, coffee is a very personal thing.

Here in South Jersey, coffee is everywhere. Coffee is easy to get at any time. You can get coffee in a matter of seconds at Wawa. You usually don't have to get out of your car at Dunkin'. Even Tim Horton's is making an appearance around here, along with Starbucks and Royal Farms and others.

But, you don't have to depend on those big chains for your cup of Joe. There are countless independent, locally-owned coffeehouses all over our area and they make great coffee.

With that, I decided to assemble a list of 23 of the best (non-chain) places to get a cup of coffee in South Jersey. I combined Google reviews, Yelp reviews, comments on Facebook, etc.

Like other best-of lists that I have put together, I'm not telling you what to have at these places. I'm encouraging you to maybe take an extra minute or two and try one of these businesses and, perhaps, find a new, perfect cup of coffee.

If your favorite coffeehouse isn't on this list, let me know! I will gladly consider them for future updates.

23 Places in South Jersey to Get a Damn Good Cup of Coffee From one side of South Jersey to the other, here are nearly two dozen places where you can get a really good cup of coffee.

