Eric LeGrand’s coffee to be sold at Rutgers football games

Well, that didn’t take long.

Before his first physical café has even opened, Eric LeGrand is already expanding with the announcement that his coffee will be available at Rutgers football games. The inspirational former Rutgers football player who was paralyzed during a game in 2010, had announced earlier this year that he would be opening the LeGrand Coffee House later this summer in his hometown of Woodbridge.

He is already selling coffee via his website and plans for his brick and mortar store to “serve those beverages in an inviting space that encourages our customers to "socialize and relax.”

He told New Jersey Monthly that he wants his café to be not just about commerce, but about inspiration, telling NJ Monthly that he wants people to say, “Look how he’s pushing through. Why can’t I do that? Why can’t I go after my goals?”

He also said he wakes up with a smile on his face every day. He has not let being paralyzed stop him from succeeding in a variety of areas, including philanthropy, where he has raised over $2 million via his Team LeGrand for the Reeve Foundation for people with spinal cord injuries.

About the stadium deal, he told ABC 7 New York, "To be able to bring together LeGrand Coffee House and Rutgers Athletics is amazing, and I can never express how thankful I am. I'm very excited for our Rutgers family to be able to enjoy A Daily Cup of BeLieve at SHI Stadium. Keep Choppin."

