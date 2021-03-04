Eric LeGrand’s Woodbridge café expected to open this summer

Eric LeGrand has never let being paralyzed stop him from living his life, and now he is entering the world of entrepreneurship with the announcement that he will be opening a coffee shop in his hometown of Woodbridge in late summer of this year. Eric was left paralyzed from the neck down after he was injured making a tackle for the Rutgers football team in 2010.

In an interview with New Jersey Monthly, Eric said his new venture is called Legrand Coffee Shop, and will be a place where people can come and have a “cup of believe.” His online store is already open and selling bags of coffee and mugs. He wants his café to be not just about commerce, but about inspiration, telling NJ Monthly that he wants people to say, “Look how he’s pushing through. Why can’t I do that? Why can’t I go after my goals?” He also said he wakes up with a smile on his face every day.

In addition to coffee drinks, the shop will also serve food, although the exact menu hasn’t been set yet. Interestingly, Eric had never even had a cup of coffee until this past August, but he saw how popular the drinks were with his friends, so when the opportunity came to open the business, he decided to take the leap and become a small business man. It’s not as if he hasn’t been busy up to this point, anyway. His personal website lists the various hats he wears as: motivational speaker, entrepreneur, sports analyst, philanthropist and author.

Go, Eric!

