NJ is one of the angriest states in the country … and this is why

Here in New Jersey, we have become used to coming in at the top of the list for not-so-great things. Whether it's the highest property taxes, the worst business climate, or the state with the most outward-bound moves every year.

Well, the good news is that we did not come in at number one as the angriest state in America. But we did make the top 10!

It turns out that we are the eighth-angriest state in the country. Now how do you accurately measure how angry an entire state is? It turns out they take data from the roads we drive on to the virtual realms we navigate daily.

They looked at information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the FBI's hate crime data.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System sheds light on the impact of road rage on fatalities.

The list also took information from Wired magazine's investigation into online trolls and toxic internet comments. Also, the website BestLife took the FBI's hate crime data to show the reality of anger-motivated incidents in each state.

Now we know we have an anger problem when it comes to driving. You almost have to drive with a little bit of an edge to stay alive on New Jersey roads sometimes.

It's when it crosses the line into physical violence that we end up on one of those lists. At least we're not as bad as Alabama. They came in #1.

However, Vermont #5 and Colorado came in at #2. We are slightly angrier than New York who came in at #11. Come on New Jersey, we're better than this.

