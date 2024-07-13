$1.9M winning lottery ticket sold at ShopRite at the New Jersey shore
Just imagine walking into your local ShopRite store, you go through your shopping list, and on the way out, you spend a dollar or two on a lottery ticket.
And then that lottery ticket hits and you win over $1.9 million.
Suddenly, you aren't too worried about the cost of milk, eggs, and dog food, are you?
That's what just happened to one very lucky supermarket shopper at the Jersey Shore over the long 4th of July holiday weekend.
Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Friday, July 5th, and that ticket holder scored $1,930,093.
The winning numbers were 09, 19, 21, 38, and 40 and the XTRA number was 05; the Bullseye number was 40.
That winning ticket was sold at ShopRite on Route 35 in Belmar, Monmouth County. For their efforts, they'll receive a $2,000 bonus.
No one has claimed $1.13 billion
Lottery officials have also mentioned that the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday, March 26th, that was won by a single ticket sold at ShopRite in Neptune still remains unclaimed.
Obviously, one would think that you would immediately claim such a huge amount of money, however, experts say you need to get your financial ducks in a row before claiming a prize of that size.
The New Jersey Lottery recommends that the winner sign the ticket, make copies of it, contact professional legal and financial advisors, and then call (800) 222-0996 to file the claim.
And, yes, lottery winners in the Garden State can remain anonymous.
