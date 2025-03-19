Man Charged with Murder in Death of Binghamton Firefighter

A suspect has been indicted on murder and arson counts in connection with the Binghamton blaze that resulted in the death of city firefighter John Gaudet.

Authorities Friday afternoon announced 36-year-old Patrick K. Shea had been taken into custody in Kirkwood.

Shea was indicted Thursday by a Broome County grand jury on charges of second-degree murder and fourth-degree arson.

Binghamton firefighters were sent to 1 Main Street around 9:30 p.m. February 12 after flames erupted in what was supposed to be an empty building next to the Chenango River. The fire quickly spread to a neighboring structure.

Binghamton firefighter John "JR" Gaudet who died on February 12, 2025. (Photo: Binghamton Fire Department) Binghamton firefighter John "JR" Gaudet who died on February 12, 2025. (Photo: Binghamton Fire Department) loading...

A section of a building collapsed, trapping Gaudet. He was freed by other firefighters and transported to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City where he was pronounced dead. Two other firefighters were treated for injuries and released.

Binghamton police detectives and state fire investigators determined the fire started inside one of the buildings. They concluded the source had "human involvement" and they identified a suspect.

Smoke continued to rise from the scene of a deadly fire on Main Street in Binghamton on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Smoke continued to rise from the scene of a deadly fire on Main Street in Binghamton on February 13, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

After interviewing several people and reviewing surveillance video, investigators developed enough evidence to present to the grand jury which ultimately indicted Shea.

Police said Shea was taken into custody without incident at a location in Kirkwood. The address of the residence was not made public.

Investigators on Friday declined to discuss any details about how the fire began or when Shea emerged as a suspect.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced a murder indictment in connection with the death of city firefighter John Gaudet. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Mayor Jared Kraham announced a murder indictment in connection with the death of city firefighter John Gaudet. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Shea was arraigned in Broome County Court on Friday morning. He is being held at Broome County Jail in the town of Dickinson.

The investigation into the Main Street fire continues. People with information may contact the police detective bureau at (607) 772-7080.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The arrest of Patrick K. Shea was announced at a Binghamton City Hall news conference on March 14, 2025.

WE REMEMBER: Binghamton Firefighter John "JR" Gaudet, who died while serving his city on February 12, 2025.

attachment-2025.02.18 FIREMAN'S PRAYER loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or call (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: Movies and TV shows casting in New York Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in New York. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night Growing up in the '70s and '80s, the line between reality and fiction blurred—let’s revisit the movies and moments that kept us up at night (and maybe still do!) Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz