Dunkin’ Alert: Johnson City and Apalachin Shops Will Open Soon

Coffee and doughnut lovers in Broome and Tioga counties can look forward to a couple of new places to start their day.

Construction on two new Dunkin' shops in the Binghamton area is nearing completion.

A new store in Westover - about a half-mile from the village of Johnson City - is being built on Main Street.

The Dunkin' construction site in Westover on May 13, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The Dunkin' construction site in Westover on May 13, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

BAPA Network of Horseheads acquired the property for $300,000 in 2020. A McDonald's restaurant occupied the site from 1970 to 1997.

The project has been plagued by a series of delays. Workers now are in the final stages of completing the store, although BAPA Network representatives did not respond to requests for an update on the planned opening.

A future Dunkin shop on Route 434 in Apalachin on May 13, 2024. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A future Dunkin' shop on Route 434 in Apalachin on May 13, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

A different construction company is working on a new Dunkin' shop in Apalachin. A supervisor on Monday said drywall, doors, siding and tile are about to be installed at that building.

The new shop is rising on the site of an old store that was demolished in March.

Drivers this summer will be lining up at these windows at a new Dunkin store in Apalachin. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Drivers this summer will be lining up at these windows at a new Dunkin' store in Apalachin. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Santina Christian, the operator of the Apalachin Dunkin' franchise, said she expects the new place will be open by July 4.

Christian, who lives in Broome County, also owns the Owego Dunkin' shop. She said that location will be remodeled next fall.

VIDEO: A quick look around at the Dunkin' shop being built in Apalachin.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

