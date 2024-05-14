Dunkin’ Alert: Johnson City and Apalachin Shops Will Open Soon
Coffee and doughnut lovers in Broome and Tioga counties can look forward to a couple of new places to start their day.
Construction on two new Dunkin' shops in the Binghamton area is nearing completion.
A new store in Westover - about a half-mile from the village of Johnson City - is being built on Main Street.
BAPA Network of Horseheads acquired the property for $300,000 in 2020. A McDonald's restaurant occupied the site from 1970 to 1997.
The project has been plagued by a series of delays. Workers now are in the final stages of completing the store, although BAPA Network representatives did not respond to requests for an update on the planned opening.
A different construction company is working on a new Dunkin' shop in Apalachin. A supervisor on Monday said drywall, doors, siding and tile are about to be installed at that building.
The new shop is rising on the site of an old store that was demolished in March.
Santina Christian, the operator of the Apalachin Dunkin' franchise, said she expects the new place will be open by July 4.
Christian, who lives in Broome County, also owns the Owego Dunkin' shop. She said that location will be remodeled next fall.
VIDEO: A quick look around at the Dunkin' shop being built in Apalachin.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy