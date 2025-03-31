These 20 school districts in NJ about to have funds cut by Trump administration

✂ Feds claw back COVID-era funds

The Trump administration may cancel millions in funding to 20 school districts in New Jersey, which is already struggling to keep schools open without imposing devastating property tax increases.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the federal funding cut would affect "critical infrastructure projects" for "student health and safety."

The cuts would be worth $85 million.

The Patch reported that the funding cuts targeted the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations.

In a letter obtained by Patch, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said districts would have to apply for project extensions to demonstrate why the COVID funds are still needed.

Murphy called the cuts "reckless and irresponsible."

"At a time of unprecedented chaos and uncertainty at the federal level, Washington is failing the next generation," Murphy said in a written statement.

School districts struggling in New Jersey

The announcement comes as communities across the state are facing increasing strains on school budgets, partly as a result in losses in state aid during Murphy's time as governor.

Officials in the governor's hometown of Middletown are facing backlash from parents after proposing a plan to close and consolidate schools. An alternative plan would raise the school portion of tax bills by 10%.

Districts in Jackson and Lakewood, meanwhile, have already closed and sold schools — and are in the process of closing more.

And in Plainfield, the school board is mulling a 36% tax increase.

20 districts facing federal funding cuts

