💎 New Jerseyans like the luxurious life, according to a study

💎 Key metrics studied put NJ in the top 10 states that feel this way

💎 Find out why

Most people in New Jersey want to enjoy a life of luxury.

That’s according to a recent study by the gaming website, Slot.Day, which analyzed key luxury indicators to identify and rank U.S. states where residents demonstrate the highest engagement with luxury lifestyle elements.

Data was gathered across multiple key metrics including the billionaire rate per one million people, the percentage of households with investable assets of $1 million or more; the percentage of registered vehicles classified as luxury brands; the average price of homes in the top 10% price bracket in each state; the total number of luxury-priced homes listed on Zillow; and more.

New Jersey made the top 10 list, coming in at No. 6, where residents enjoy living a luxurious life, according to the study.

According to the findings, New Jersey is home to five billionaires, and 7.05% of households in the state have millionaire status. The average luxury home in New Jersey costs $857,039, with 3,790 luxury homes for sale in New Jersey on Zillow.

The study also logged monthly Google searches for luxury items. What they found was that New Jersey recorded 40,860 average monthly searches for “Lamborghini for sale;” 99,250 average monthly searches for “Louis Vuitton bag for sale;” 56,150 average monthly searches for “Buy Rolex watch;” and 65,420 average monthly searches for “Buy Luxury Brand.”

Canva Canva loading...

New York is the number one state where residents enjoy living a rich, luxurious life, according to the study, with 135 billionaires living in the Empire State.

California is second, followed by Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida round out the top five.

On the flip side, Alaska is the state where residents hold the least amount of interest when it comes to living in the life of luxury. Zero billionaires live in the Last Frontier state.

Rounding out the bottom five states where there is no interest in luxury living include West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, and South Dakota.

For all the state rankings, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom