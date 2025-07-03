Security fencing has been erected around a downtown Binghamton apartment house that's been described by state officials as a "well-known eyesore."

The Kenmore Building at 263 Washington Street has been vacant for nearly two decades.

Bricks and other pieces of the three-story structure have fallen to the ground in recent years.

A damaged brick wall on the south side of 263 Washington Street on May 21, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) A damaged brick wall on the south side of 263 Washington Street on May 21, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

People who live near the building have said they've seen homeless people staying in the rundown house during the winter.

Despite the apparent hazardous conditions, the city had not taken steps to have the property secured.

Temporary fencing appeared at the site in recent days. It could not be determined exactly when it was erected.

The vacant Kilmer Building at 263 Washington Street in Binghamton on July 3, 2025. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News The vacant Kilmer Building at 263 Washington Street in Binghamton on July 3, 2025. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News loading...

Philmar Holdings of Ulster County acquired the property for $57,000 in 2009.

Mayor Jared Kraham has said the city has taken the property owners to court. According to his office, Kevin Findley and Phillip Costa have been cited for 53 code violations.

Kraham told WNBF News the city is "prosecuting that derelict property owner for the condition of the building."

There was no fencing around the building at 263 Washington Street on May 21, 2025. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News There was no fencing around the building at 263 Washington Street on May 21, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The mayor said the renovation plans that had been presented for the site "never were realized."

Kraham said city's goal is for compliance with New York state property codes. The city may request a trial date if there is no progress in making necessary repairs to the building.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A look at the conditions at 263 Washington Street in May 2025.

