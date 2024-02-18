Broome County residents beware: scammers posing as Sheriff’s detectives and deputies are preying on unsuspecting victims to solicit money and gift cards.

Over the past 24 hours, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports from residents who have fallen prey to this latest phone-based scam.

Reportedly, scammers are calling residents posing as detectives or deputies of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and informing them that they have missed a court appearance. They threaten the victim with the possibility of an arrest warrant or a fine of thousands of dollars.

The most concerning part is that the victim is told that they are being recorded and are advised not to speak with anyone else about the call. If the victim remains on the line, the scammer then requests the victim's credit card information or other means of payment. In some cases, the victim’s employer is also contacted as part of the scam.

To avoid being victimized by scammers, Broome County residents are urged to never provide payment information over the phone to anyone claiming to be law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office doesn't ask for credit card information or any other forms of payment over the phone.

“Don’t be fooled,” warned Sheriff Fred Akshar. He said, "If you believe you’ve received a scam phone call, please contact the Sheriff’s Office so a report can be filed.”

This isn’t the first time that Broome County residents have received such scam calls; similar scams have been reported in prior years. It’s important to remain vigilant and remember to quickly disconnect any suspicious calls.

When in doubt, residents are urged to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1911 to report suspicious calls.

