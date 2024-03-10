Broome County New York Sheriff’s K9 Marley Sniffs Out Illegal Substances At Facility

The newest addition to the Broome County Sheriff's Corrections Investigation Unit is K9 Marley has already been a great asset to the CIU.

In February 2024, K9 Marley was instrumental in uncovering drugs in two incidences at the Brome County Correctional Facility that led to multiple felony charges.

K9 Marley photo provided by the Broome County Sheriff's Office loading...

Contraband Discovered in K-Dorm Cell

The first incident was on February 14, 2024, as the CIU, along with K9 Marley were conducting a search of of female-occupied K-Dorm. Marley alerted investigators to the presence of narcotics at one of the bunks, assigned to Heather Aviles of Owego.

A plastic bag containing grey powder tested positive for heroin, and Aviles was charged with promoting prison contraband in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor.

Aviles Contraband Case 1 photo provided by the Broome County Sheriff's Office loading...

Contraband Found In Cell Located in F-Pod Housing Unit

The second incident occurred in the male-occupied F-pod housing unit, where with the help of K9 Marley, the CIU conducted a cell search that housed Marvin Green of Binghamton.

Get our free mobile app

As investigators arrived to enter Greene’s cell and conduct a search, Greene was found flushing his toilet multiple times as investigators entered his cell. He was uncooperative and struggled with officers while attempting to conceal an item on his person according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Read More: Is This The True History Of The Spiedie?

A green leafy substance inside of a condom, wrapped in black tape was confiscated and tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids. Greene was charged with promoting prison contraband in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony, attempting to Conceal/Alter/Destroy Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony, and obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor.

Greene Contraband Case 3 photo provided by the Broome County Sheriff's Office loading...

39 Acre Dream Log Home For Sale 39 Acre Dream Log Home For Sale Gallery Credit: Listing by: Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties via Zillow