Man killed after getting hit crossing Toms River, NJ street

TOMS RIVER — A man crossing outside a crosswalk was fatally struck by a car on Monday night.
Howard Dasheff, 67, of Brooklyn, was crossing Whitesville Road and Jumping Brook Drive around 8:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro being operated by Scott McIvor Jr., 22, of Jackson, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
Dasheff was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was pronounced dead, according to Billhimer.
McIvor remained at the crash scene and did not appear to be impaired. He was not charged with any crime.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
