Man killed after getting hit crossing Toms River, NJ street

🔴 Howard Dasheff was crossing Whitesville Road around 8:45 p.m.

🔴 He was wearing dark clothing and crossing outside the crosswalk

🔴 The driver who struck Dasheff stayed at the scene

TOMS RIVER — A man crossing outside a crosswalk was fatally struck by a car on Monday night.

Howard Dasheff, 67, of Brooklyn, was crossing Whitesville Road and Jumping Brook Drive around 8:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro being operated by Scott McIvor Jr., 22, of Jackson, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Dasheff was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was pronounced dead, according to Billhimer.

McIvor remained at the crash scene and did not appear to be impaired. He was not charged with any crime.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.