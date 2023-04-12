Where you can charge your EV for free in NJ

New Jersey has a variety of programs and incentives for you to "go green" and purchase an all-electric vehicle.

The state is doing everything it can to reach Gov. Murphy's foolish goal of selling only EVs in New Jersey by 2035. It's stupid, it's misguided, it's unrealistic, it's environmentally destructive, but he'll be long gone by then. He wants to please the far left base and run for higher office, blah, blah blah.

New Jersey's "It Pays To Plug In" offers many incentives to make it more attractive and affordable to buy and operate an EV. The state even has a program to attract out-of-state visitors to come drive their EVs to the beaches and state parks.

Last March the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities awarded more than $1 million in grants for the installation of electric vehicle chargers at 24 key tourist destinations across the Garden State as part of New Jersey's Electric Vehicle Tourism program.

That's great and convenient for those who can afford one. Many of these vehicles are marvels of modern engineering and fun to drive.

Plus, you don't have to pay for gas! Well, at one charging station at one of our beautiful state parks, apparently charging your EV is free too! One of our listeners took pictures at Round Valley Recreation Area.

If you notice in that photo, it says FREE. Maybe this brand of charger doesn't register a price until you start the charging process. That's not usually how they work.

Admission to NJ State Parks might be free again this year if Murphy's budget gets approved. None of the literature on any of the state websites touting their many EV incentives and programs mentions anything about charging up for free, but that's what the charger reads.

So, if you're coming in from Connecticut, New York or Pennsylvania, you're welcome! If you live here in New Jersey and have an EV, get some of your tax money back if this is actually true.

Hopefully your EV doesn't end up stolen like these cars...

