World’s largest beachfront waterpark is preparing to open in NJ

It’s been in the works for years, but the massive $100 million waterpark at the Showboat in Atlantic City is getting ready for its closeup.

Next month, the multi-phase project will give a sneak peek of one of the first parts to be completed: the waterpark. It’s called The Island Waterpark and is described by the developer as “the crown jewel of The Showboat Resort’s reimagining of the grandest family fun destination Atlantic City has ever seen.”

Phase One opens this Summer and features the largest beachfront waterpark in the world. Additionally, the Showboat Resort’s first room renovations will reveal incredible new suites, amenities and AC’s first balcony suites overlooking the shoreline and ocean.

Covering 103,000 square feet, the waterpark features more than a dozen slides, a 1,000 square-foot surf simulator and an 11,000 linear-foot lazy river, each designed according to the park’s exotic island theme to make visitors feel like “they’ve been swept away to a tropical paradise.”

One of the more unique features of the waterpark is its retractable roof, allowing the park to be used year round, even if the weather isn’t cooperating.

At night, the waterpark transforms into a nightlife venue with 10,000 square feet designated as an adults-only zone with “breathtaking ocean views.”.

Some of the other features of Phase One include more than 1,000-foot Cloud Coaster, offering spectacular panoramic views of the ocean and boardwalk, a state-of-the-art zip line and a 30-foot-tall “Indoor Tree House” that can be booked for private parties.

The “sneak preview” is in May, and Phase One should be open by summer.

