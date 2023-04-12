One of NJ’s favorite convenience stores is opening more new stores

Fresh off opening their newest store in Brick, Wawa’s expansion in New Jersey continues. The company announced that they will be opening four new stores in New Jersey this spring.

According to the Daily Voice the next locations will be:

3280 Route 38 in Mount Laurel (Burlington County),

966 Route 17 North in Ramsey (Bergen County),

1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn (Camden County), and

28 Route 10 in East Hanover (Morris County).

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal last year that the chain was looking to roughly double the number of locations they have, aiming to have 1,800 stores by 2030. Right now they have around 965 locations nation-wide with 270 of them in New Jersey.

While they are expanding in their established footprint (like New Jersey), the company is also looking to open stores in new territories like North Carolina and the entire way from New Jersey to Florida.

While the majority of new construction stores have fuel pumps (and electric charging stations), there is no official word as to whether or not that will be true of the four planned New Jersey stores. And, while the company has said that the new locations should be open this spring, no official opening date has been set for any of them.

The popular coffee/hoagie/gas chain opened 40 new stores last year.

