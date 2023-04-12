North Brunswick, NJ, schools to add day off for Muslim holiday

🔺 North Brunswick will give students the day off for Eid al-Fitr

🔺 A growing number of districts are embracing more diverse school holidays

🔺 New Jersey allows over 150 religious holidays as excused absences

Students and staff in North Brunswick public schools will have an additional day off this month.

The North Brunswick Board of Education has approved using an unused snow day to recognize the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Board members has also approved including the holiday going forward, and it has already been added to the school calendar for next year.

North Brunswick School Superintendent Janet Ciarrocca said it was "an easy decision" after taking feedback from parents and community members.

A growing number of New Jersey school districts have been adding Muslim Eid holidays or Diwali to school calendars to reflect the diverse student body.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations New Jersey (CAIR-NJ) currently lists 58 school districts in 12 counties that have added Eid holidays to their school calendars.

CAIR-NJ has been urging more districts to adopt the Eid holiday as an official school holiday.

Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of Sweets, is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam. The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Photo Credit: Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of Sweets, is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam. The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Photo Credit: Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

"School districts that have a significant number of Muslims should close for the top Muslim holidays," the group writes on their website, "Which for recent years has only landed once outside of summer and would only be two days in the academic year for the future."

Even if it not an 'official' school holiday, the New Jersey Department of Education requires districts to allow students to miss school in celebration of Eid. It is treated as an excused absence.

The state lists 165 religious holidays that schools must treat as escaped absences. These include dozens of Muslim, Christian, Islam, Jewish and Sikh holidays.

New Jersey also lists several less widely celebrated holidays, including: The Pagan/Wiccan holiday of Mabon on Sept. 23, which celebrates the autumnal equinox, and L. Ron Hubbard's Birthday on March 13, which is celebrated by the Church of Scientology.

Which days off students and staff get during the course of a school year has become an increasingly controversial subject.

Districts are required by state law to provide 180-days of instruction. As communities become more diverse, finding room to accommodate all requested holidays is a delicate balancing act.

In Randolph, the school district was met with angry protests when they dropped one of two days typically given for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana.

Other districts have eliminated a day off for Columbus Day, while adding days off for Eid, Lunar New Year and Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S.

According to CAIR-NJ, the list below includes all of the NJ districts that have currently added Eid to their school calendars:

⬛ Atlantic County

Atlantic City

Pleasantville

⬛ Bergen County

Edgewater

Leonia

Englewood Cliffs

Fair Lawn

Fairview

Franklin Lakes

Hackensack

Oakland

Paramus

Ridgefield

Ridgewood

Teaneck

Wyckoff

⬛ Burlington County

Moorestown

⬛ Essex County

East Orange

Irvington

Livingston

Millburn/ShortHills

Montclair

Newark

⬛ Hudson County

Jersey City

North Bergen

⬛ Mercer County

West Windsor & Plainsboro

⬛ Middlesex County

East Brunswick

Edison

Monroe

North Brunswick

Piscataway

Sayreville & Parlin

South Orange & Maplewood

South Brunswick

⬛ Monmouth County

Holmdel

⬛ Morris County

Montville

Mount Olive

Parsippany

Boonton

⬛ Passiac County

Clifton

Passaic

Paterson

Pompton Lakes

Prospect Park

Wayne

Woodland Park

⬛ Union County

Elizabeth

Hillside

Linden

Plainfield

Scotch Plains & Fanwood

Union

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

