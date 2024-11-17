Binghamton Restaurant Gets Support After Pot Shop License Action

Fans of a popular Binghamton restaurant are expressing opposition to plans to open a marijuana retail store at the site.

The operators of the popular Hacienda Mexican restaurant on the city's South Side said they were not aware that the state has approved a license for a cannabis shop at their location.

Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday said the proposed marijuana store at 1171 Vestal Avenue "would be basically booting out" a "great locally-owned restaurant."

Kraham heard from several city residents since discussed the issue on WNBF Radio's Binghamton Now program. On Friday, the mayor said "this is not a done deal."

The parking lot of Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Binghamton on November 15, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The parking lot of Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Binghamton on November 15, 2024. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

In a statement, Kraham said if the license holder applies to the city planning commission, a public hearing would be held "where residents can voice their opinions on the site plan." He said the business would need to receive a special use permit.

The mayor added that until things advance to that point, "there cannot be a change of use at the building and it may continue to operate as a restaurant without interruption."

Supporters of Hacienda have questioned the effort to set up a new business at the spot where the restaurant has operated for more than six years.

One person posted an online comment describing Hacienda as a "nice restaurant" and asking "how many pot stores does a community need?"

The mayor's office provided information about the proposed marijuana store, including details about the proposed operators. Click HERE to view the city's letter to the state Office of Cannabis Management.

Kraham said residents who wish to offer general comments about the Vestal Avenue site may email them to the city planning department at planning@cityofbinghamton.gov.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz