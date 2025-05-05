Hey there, my fellow New Yorkers! Have you ever wondered if you were driving through one of the most scary cities in the Empire State? Well, buckle up and get ready to hit the gas because we've got the lowdown for you!

As many of us know, the Empire State has its fair share of crazy traffic and even crazier drivers but cities are the hot spots for the fatal car accidents. You would think that the Big Apple would be the number one city for dangerous driving, but you would be wrong.

According to Truck Parking Club data and Stacker Studio, here are the top four most dangerous cities to drive in New York

4. New York City

Fatal accidents per 10,000 residents: 0.2 (Below the national average)

Total fatal accidents: 228 (238 fatalities)

Most common crash site: Local city streets (167 fatal accidents)

3. Buffalo

Fatal accidents per 10,000 residents: 0.9 (Below the national average)

Total fatal accidents: 24 (28 fatalities)

Most common crash site: Local city streets (11 fatal accidents)

2. Rochester

Fatal accidents per 10,000 residents: 1.0 (Below the national average)

Total fatal accidents: 20 (20 fatalities)

Most common crash site: Local city streets (14 fatal accidents)

1. Hempstead

Fatal accidents per 10,000 residents: 6.0 (About 5.1x the national average)

Total fatal accidents: 35 (35 fatalities)

Most common crash site: State highways (18 fatal accidents)

If you find yourself in one of these cities, try not to let your eyes wander, keep your eyes on the road, obey the speed limits, and avoid any distractions. Stay safe out there New Yorkers because the Empire State needs you here.

