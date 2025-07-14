Big news for Central New York: IKEA is officially setting up shop at Destiny USA in Syracuse!

This will be the third IKEA store in New York State, joining Brooklyn and Long Island, and marks a huge win for local shoppers who’ve long dreamed of those famous meatballs and affordable Scandinavian designs right in their backyard.

More Than Just Shopping, It’s an Experience

IKEA isn’t just a place to buy furniture, it’s a full-blown experience, and Syracuse is getting the whole package. The nearly 70,000-square-foot store will feature fully furnished room setups designed to reflect how people in Upstate New York actually live.

Think of it as walking into an apartment that already knows your taste and lifestyle. Whether you’re outfitting a small space, planning a kitchen remodel, or just need a few clever storage hacks, this store’s got you covered.

IKEA Plans Expansion In U.S. Stephen Chernin/Getty Images loading...

Yes, the Swedish Meatballs Are Coming Too

Let’s be honest, half the reason we all love IKEA is the food. And good news: Syracuse will be getting the full Swedish culinary experience. From classic meatballs (and their plant-based cousins) to veggie dogs and those irresistible cinnamon buns, you can dine in or take your favorites home.

Shop Smart and Sustainable

IKEA Syracuse will include an As-is Department, perfect for scoring gently used, discontinued, or slightly imperfect items at even deeper discounts. It's a great way to save money while also keeping products out of landfills.

Ikea Plans New Stores And Over 2 Billion In Investment In U.S. Market Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Online Orders? Covered

Even before the store officially opens, you can select IKEA Syracuse as your pickup point when shopping online. Right now, orders can be picked up at 4530 S. Steelway Boulevard in Liverpool.

Get our free mobile app

A Homecoming for One IKEA Leader

Scott Kay, market manager at IKEA Paramus and proud Syracuse University alum, couldn’t be happier. “I have many fond memories of my time in Syracuse,” he said. “I’m excited to bring the IKEA experience to both students and residents. Go Orange!”

10 Tips For IKEA First Timers Keep reading for some tips that will come in clutch when planning a trip to the Swedish furniture mecca. Gallery Credit: Kelsey Nistel