A Christmas Wonderland Explodes in This Upstate New York Village

If you're dreaming of a small town that’s brimming with holiday spirit this Christmas, look no further than Upstate New York, where one quaint lakeside village seems to have emerged from the pages of a storybook.

Recently unveiled as the top pick in New York by HGTV's list of 50 favorite small towns to visit during Christmas, Skaneateles stands out as a winter wonderland nestled alongside Skaneateles Lake.

The festive celebrations in Skaneateles kick off on Black Friday with the whimsical World’s Smallest Christmas parade which heralds the start of the annual Dickens Christmas event.

As the holiday season unfolds, more than 50 actors transform into characters from "A Christmas Carol," such as Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the ghost of Jacob Marley. This immersive experience transports residents and visitors alike back to the timeless 1843 tale by Charles Dickens.

Throughout the weekends leading up to Christmas, the village bustles with activities. The town exudes a captivating charm from Christmas Carol sing-alongs led by Victorian-era performers at the festive gazebo to the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages winding through the streets.

Visitors can savor roasted chestnuts, mingle with Father Christmas at the Masonic Temple, and explore the holiday-adorned main street lined with festively decorated shops. Live music fills the air as you meander the streets, enjoying window shopping with a steaming cup of hot chocolate from the quaint Vermont Green Mountain Specialty cafe and confectionery.

This year marks a special milestone as Skaneateles celebrates the 30th anniversary of Dickens Christmas. With over 20,000 visitors flocking to the village annually for this enchanting event, the town truly epitomizes the magic of the holiday season.

So, if you’re looking for a picturesque and enchanting Christmas experience, Skaneateles shines as the exemplary destination in New York State!

