Two arrested in attempted Lakewood, NJ carjacking

🚨A carjacking was reported near the NJ Transit bus station in Lakewood

🚨Police went to the Carasaljo Inn on Route 9 to find the carjacker

🚨The driver and a woman were taken into custody

LAKEWOOD — A tactical team surrounded a hotel on Route 9 following the report of a carjacking Thursday morning.

Police first went to the NJ Transit bus terminal where the carjacking started around 6 a.m. according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith. Officers from the Lakewood Police Department Special Response Team were then deployed to the Carasaljo Inn less than a mile away on Route 9 at the intersection with 5th Street where it was believed the carjacker was in a room.

Lakewood police and tactical teams at the Carasalj Inn in Lakewood after a carjacking 9/28/23 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Suspect located

After obtaining a search warrant police entered the room and took a 52-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Lakewood, into custody.

Staffordsmith did not know the relationship between the two and said the circumstances of the carjacking are under investigation.

The hotel was not evacuated and no responding officers were injured.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey.

THAT'S SUS! Slang kids and teens now say and what the heck it means According to a comprehensive list from yourteenmag.com , these are some of the slang words and phrases kids and teenagers are using today that some older generations might not understand.