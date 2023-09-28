The state of NJ making it even harder for small businesses

Not too long after Murphy got into office, the legislature came up with a plan to raise the minimum wage in New Jersey.

Of course, Murphy happily went along. With their plan and signed a bill doing so. And just a few months into 2024 New Jersey’s minimum wage will be above $15 an hour, thus making us among the three states in the nation with the highest minimum wage.

California and Washington state are the two others.

In a state where it’s already nearly impossible to keep your head above water if you own a small business, New Jersey’s minimum wage will make it nearly impossible to hire unskilled inexperienced workers at that rate.

The minimum wage was not designed for people who want to raise a family or survive as a single adult on their own. It was designed for entry-level workers, looking for their first job, or even perhaps, retirees looking for a part-time income to supplement their retirement income.

New Jersey is already one of the most business-unfriendly states in the country. So having a minimum wage at such a high rate will either force small businesses to not hire help or sadly in some cases to close entirely.

Larger businesses may choose to automate rather than train a newer younger worker for an entry-level job.

And while raising the minimum wage may seem well-intentioned and altruistic, it’s actually detrimental for both small businesses and younger people looking to enter the workforce.

When will people learn the government doesn’t have the answers and shouldn’t involve itself in the private sector or free market economy?

And when will people learn not to vote in the same morons who think this is a good idea?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

