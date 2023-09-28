Is this the beginning of more mask mandates in NJ?

At least one hospital in New Jersey has brought back mask mandates. All patients at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities at Southern Ocean County Medical Center in Manahawkin, Old Bridge Medical Center and Carrier Clinic in Belle Meade will have to mask up.

Even three years after the silliness and foolish mistake of forcing people to wear masks that were totally ineffective, some people still believe that making people wear a mask is somehow it going to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Studies have shown that most of the masks people were wearing are ineffective.

It seemed to give comfort to some people, even though they’re wearing flimsy paper, masks, that offer no protection whatsoever.

But in the hospital setting, it might be understandable to err on the side of caution. Back during the height of the pandemic, even then it seemed to be more of a social and/or political statement than an actual deterrent.

Hopefully, this trend won’t spread to businesses and workplace environments like we saw a few horrible years ago.

I saw a woman this week about to enter a supermarket and pulled a mask out of her pocket and strap it on. It brought back bad memories of an ill-informed public and a panicked portion of the population that apparently hasn’t learned from the stupid mistakes of only a few short years ago.

Stay healthy, New Jersey. More importantly, stay well informed!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

