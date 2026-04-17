One of the biggest events on the Sports Entertainment calendar is the annual Wrestlemania event.

For World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), this is equivalent to the Daytona 500 for NASCAR and the Super Bowl for the NFL. This is the premier event of the year that draws casual fans to join hardcore pro wrestling fans to watch this annual showcase of the best performers in Sports Entertainment.

Two women from New Jersey will be competing for WWE Championships at Wrestlemania 42

Women's Wrestling Pioneer AJ Lee will be making her first WrestleMania appearance in 11 years. Born in Union City, New Jersey, April Mendez grew up in a family facing significant financial hardships. Her older brother introduced her to Pro Wrestling as a distraction from their difficult childhood, and their parents' fighting.

After graduating from Memorial High School, she worked multiple jobs to save up money to pursue her Pro Wrestling dreams. Following almost five years working on the independent wrestling circuit, "AJ Lee" made her WWE debut in May 2011.

AJ Lee was one of the frontrunners in the evolution of women in the world of Professional Wrestling. She was one of the first women to bring athleticism, and edgy character storylines in the WWE Women's Division.

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Lee was a 3-time WWE Divas Championship winner before retiring in 2015. She spent almost a decade away from the WWE to focus on her work as a Mental Health Advocate, and start a family. Her husband is WWE Superstar CM Punk, who is the World Heavyweight Championship heading into Wrestlemania 42.

AJ Lee will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against her rival and future WWE Hall of Famer Becky Lynch. One of the most decorated champions in WWE Women's history, Lynch is a six-time Women's World Champion, along with a former Women's Tag Team Champion, and she held the Women's Intercontinental Belt before AJ Lee won it from her back in February.

Wrestlemania 42 on Saturday Night features New Jersey woman challenging for Women's WWE World Championship

Born and raised in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, Gionna Jene Daddio grew up with four older brothers who introduced her to Pro Wrestling at a young age. A former competitive cheerleader, she graduated from Bergen Community College before she began training at the famous Joe DeFranco's gym.

After signing with WWE's NXT in 2014, she was in training for over a year before she made her television debut in 2015. Liv Morgan famously made her debut on the main WWE roster as a member of the Riott Squad, and has been a regular since 2017.

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Morgan is already one of the most accomplished women in the WWE today. The soon-to-be 32 year old is a two-time WWE Women's World Champion, a four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, the 2024 WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion, and the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Winner. A win in a Championship Match at Wrestlemania would elevate Liv Morgan into the conversation of future WWE Hall of Famers.

At Wrestlemania 42, Morgan will be the challenger for the Women's WWE World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer. The two women have engaged in a wild array of altercations over the last few weeks, forcing WWE fans to take sides heading into the championship matchup on Saturday Night.

18 Pro Wrestlers who are from New Jersey We have compiled a list of the best Professional Wrestlers born in New Jersey who performed in the WWF, WCW, WWE, and won titles in the top Wrestling Organizations over the decades. Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media