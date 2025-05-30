The Philadelphia Eagles are currently having their voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs ) from May 27-28, May 30th, June 2-3, and 5th. Even though summer is here, and the Phillies are in first place in the National League East, Philadelphia Sports fans are very interested in seeing what is going on with their Super Bowl champions and the new Birds in the nest.

As people head to the beach for the 2025 summer season, so will former NFL greats traveling to Wildwood for the first annual Beach Football League (BFL) Wildwood Open. Two-time Super Bowl Champion Tully Banta-Cain will bring the BFL on June 7th to the beach in Wildwood. Starting at 11 am, open tryouts are being held for individuals and teams to compete to win $1000 cash. For more information, visit beachfootballleague.com to sign up.

Beach Football League coming to Wildwood, New Jersey Photo Courtesy of the Beach Football League loading...

Come out to Wildwood next weekend so you can meet Eagles Receiving Legend DeSean Jackson, Super Bowl Champion and former Eagles Defensive Lineman Malik Jackson, along with Miami Hurricanes Sports Hall of Famer and 2002 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Clinton Portis, and The Locker Room with Billy Schweim will be broadcasting Live from 10 am to 12 pm on the Wildwood Beach as part of the BFL big event.

The Phillies took two out of three from the Atlanta Braves this week, even without the services of Bryce Harper for two games, who was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. Braves pitcher Spencer Strider hit Harper on the tricep muscle, right above his surgically repaired elbow. Even though X-rays were negative, Harper's muscle contusion will keep him out day to day according to Phillies Manager Rob Thomson.

Hopefully Harper can return this weekend when the Phillies welcome the Milwaukee Brewers and Rhys Hoskins back to Citizens Bank Park. Plus, make sure you tune in this weekend for your chanceto win some great give away prizes!!! The Locker Room with Billy Schweim will cover all the hot topics this weekend.

On Saturday’s Show will feature my Locker Room youth movement: Producer Nick Earnshaw and "The Intern” Andrew Leeds will join me in the studio as we will be spinning the wheel to give away some great prizes to Lucky listeners from Pro Image sports, Pennsauken Spine, and Playland in Ocean City during this weekend's shows.

On Saturday at 10:3 0am we will talk with Brian Baldinger from the NFL network who has attended a few of this week's NFL OTA’s. "Baldy" will give us his impressions of the Eagles and NFL this offseason. In Hour Two, we will talk about our first place Phillies followed by the Beach Patrol Report brought to you by McCann Realtors of Sea Isle and the Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Alumni Association. This week, we will hear from the Chief of the Brigantine Beach Patrol Kip Emig.

On Sunday’s show, Producer Danny Ryan and Mr, Negadelphia P.J. Corda will join me in the studio. Mr. Negadelphia will make a cameo appearance with his spin on Philly Sports brought to you by the Vassar Pool Service. We will go “On the Mound” with former Phillies pitcher Tommy Greene brought to you by Blitz’s Market of Ocean City. Tommy analyzes the Phillies week and previews Sunday’s game. We will continue to spin the wheel for great giveaway prizes for luncky listeners!! Finally, we will get our “High School Athletes in the Spotlight” with Fran Mclaughlin brought to you by the Philly Pretzel Factory of EHT.

