When you think of Summertime at the Jersey Shore, the first thoughts are about the beaches, fun on the boardwalks, and the great places to eat that are only open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year.

But there is one part of the Summer season that both locals and vacationers hate dealing with every year:

Parking.

You will never be on time for anything if you do not plan ahead to be driving around to find where to park. The Summer Season Parking Meters are a big money maker for South Jersey Coastal Communities and it is difficult to avoid them.

Which Towns Have Turned On The Parking Meters For the 2025 Summer Season?

The only South Jersey Shore Towns that do not have paid parking areas for visitors are Avalon and West Wildwood. The rest of the Cape May County and Atlantic County Coastal Communities have Parking Meters and/or Private Parking Lots around business areas.

Remember that all Parking Meters are now virtual. So when you visit South Jersey Shore Towns from May through September, you will need to use an app to pay for your parking. I recommend you download ParkMobile before you visit the beach this summer.

Here Is The List Of When Virtual Parking Meters Are Active In South Jersey:

*Brigantine: May 1st through September 1st

*Cape May: April 1st to October 31st, except for Washington Street Mall which is through December 31st

*City of Wildwood: May 9th through October 31st

*Margate: May 23rd through September 30th

*North Wildwood: May 15th through September 30th

*Ocean City: May 1st through October 31st

*Sea Isle City: May 15th through September 1st

*Stone Harbor: May 1st through October 1st

*Ventnor: May 23rd through September 30th

*Wildwood Crest: May 11th through September 15th

