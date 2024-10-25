NJ has plenty of driving ‘kryptonite’

kryptonite - noun

a substance that causes the comic-book character Superman to become weak when he is exposed to it Often used to describe something likened to kryptonite in causing someone's weakness, failure, etc. - Merriam Webster

We did an interesting hour on the show one day this week asking New Jersey drivers if they had a ‘driving kryptonite.’ This stemmed from Kylie Moore sharing the story of her drive-in when she found herself alongside motorcycles and feeling very uncomfortable for their safety.

Kylie, not a fan of motorcycles to begin with, confessed she often pictures bikers spilling their bikes in her path and her accidentally running them over.

The phones lit up. Others felt this dread, too. Soon, people were calling in with their driving kryptonite. These are just a few examples.

Driving through tunnels. People felt they would see water pouring in through the sidewalls. Or a car fire and being trapped in a traffic jam.

A different kind of panic that will cost you money, not your life. When a cop is driving alongside you or right behind you, will you honestly drive exactly as you would if they weren’t there?

Driving alongside a big rig. Trucks can be imposing and with good reason. Eighty thousand pounds worth of reasons. My mom was always extremely uncomfortable being anywhere near a truck.

Driving over bridges is some people’s kryptonite. They’re solid drivers in any other situation. Get them to cross a high bridge that they can feel swaying in the wind, and it can make them white-knuckled.

Whether they’ve seen too many “Final Destination” movies is for you to decide. But the fear that one of those cars is going to break free from a car carrier and come flying straight at them is very real for people.

Of course, the real driving kryptonite this time of year we should all be worrying about is deer running into the road.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

