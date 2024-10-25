Shocking: Some New Jerseyans do THIS for their sports team

It would be hard to find a bigger sports fan than me, specifically when it comes to baseball. I'm well aware that I'm a full-blown lunatic when it comes to the Phillies.

I let them affect my mood. They can ruin or make my day. I scream at the TV, whether it's for joy or agony.

But when I found out 37% of New Jerseyans cry for their sports teams, even I was taken aback. Wetten.com sought to find which sports fan bases cry the most for their sports teams. You can look at all their findings here. They look into what sports cause the most tears, what fanbase cries the most and a lot more.

But I have to ask, New Jersey, what are we crying about? It's going to be comical taking this advice from me because I just explained I'm a sports lunatic, but your sports team is never worth your tears.

I understand living and dying with them, believe me. But at the end of the day, it's just sports. There are other things in life to appreciate. I've tried learning this for the past couple of years.

The Phillies have caused me plenty of heartbreak over the past three seasons. And I've lost my mind numerous times watching them play. But my most common feeling is anger or frustration.

Now, this study by wetten.com does specify that some of these fans' tears are happy tears. Like if your team wins a championship and you cry tears of joy. If the Phillies won a World Series, I might cry tears of joy. But they haven't given me that chance, so I'll never know.

When I was younger, I do remember wanting to cry when Ryan Howard tore his Achilles in the last at-bat of the 2011 NLDS. It was heartbreaking, and I likely did shed a few tears.

Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images loading...

But as I've gotten older, I've learned that it never needs to get to that point. There are so many more important things in life, New Jersey. Try not to let your sports teams make you cry.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

