Movie fans have to check out the NJ Beetlejuice Airbnb experience

It’s showtime!

With the excitement of Halloween and the film ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” in the air, someone in Hillsborough, NJ, gave us the exact attraction we need right now.

The Deetz’s home from “Beetlejuice” comes to (after)life at this Airbnb.

It should be noted that it’s not a place to stay overnight, it’s a walkthrough experience (though they do have a different place for you to stay in Princeton, if you’re making a multiple-day trip).

The experience channels all things Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara in the movie) — you can revel in her artwork before entering the ‘afterlife.’

Upon arrival, Delia’s assistant will usher you inside. You’ll be given a chance to marvel at her work.

If you choose to go knocking around the attic, at least admire the Maitlands’ model of Winter River. Even Delia must admit it’s impressive.

Once you get through the waiting room, you’ll find yourself in a disorienting hallway. Peek through the keyholes, but don’t open any doors unless you want to be eaten by sandworms or wind up in that demon’s favorite haunt, Dante’s Inferno.

After your otherworldly escapades, Delia has arranged an unforgettable art class where you’ll unleash your collective fears.

Delia’s assistant will show you from the house before it gets too late. Due to some recent … “spiritual difficulties,” it’s best if you don’t stay overnight. Don’t worry; they’ve found a lovely Airbnb for you nearby.

You can request to book your trip here. The Beetlejuice experience is happening now through November 4.

