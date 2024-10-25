Former NJ nurse sentenced in violent porn case

An Atlantic County man has been sentenced to years behind bars for possessing child porn, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Thursday.

The material possessed by 38-year-old Anthony Barbarino was at times sadistic, officials say. At least one image was of a prepubescent minor.

The Egg Harbor City resident was sentenced in Camden federal court on Thursday to 33 months in prison. He pleaded guilty more than a year ago.

Barbarino knowingly had 93 photos and 108 videos of child sexual abuse across three electronic devices. The offenses occurred between April 12 and Aug. 3 of 2022.

According to documents filed in the case, at least one image involved a minor under 12 years of age, and at least one other "portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence."

Barbarino was arrested in August 2022. Prior to the arrest, he was employed as a nurse. Officials have not disclosed where Barbarino worked as a nurse.

In addition to the prison sentence, Barbarino will have to serve 10 years of supervised release. Also, he's been ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution, and $10,000 to pools of money that are devoted to victims.

