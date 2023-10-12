Nurse admits possession of child porn in Egg Harbor City, NJ
A South Jersey nurse is facing 20-years in federal prison after admitting to the possession of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announcing 37-year old Anthony Barbarino, of Egg Harbor City, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors allege Barbarino was found in possession of 93 still photographs and 108 videos of child sexual abuse across three electronic devices.
At least one of the images was of a minor under 12 years of age. Court documents say other images portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.
Barbarino was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022 on charges that date back to April of 2022.
The U.S Attorney's office says he had been employed as a nurse, but did not say in what capacity or at what health facility.
His guilty plea comes with a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2024.
