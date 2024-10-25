Man hit by train while lying on tracks, police say
🚨Police said the 39-year-old man was lying on the tracks when he was hit
🚨He was flown to a trauma hospital
🚨Police did not disclose why the man was on the tracks
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was hit by a cargo train Thursday night in Gloucester County.
Franklin Township police said a 39-year-old Franklinville man from the was lying on the tracks owned by Conrail near the railroad crossing at Porchtown Road and Royal Avenue around 7:10 p.m. The train was heading north at the time.
The man was seriously injured and taken via medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition, police said.
Police did not disclose why the man was on the tracks.
The tracks run through a residential area with no fences to prevent access to the tracks. The railroad crossing has no gates.
Conrail police are investigating the incident.
