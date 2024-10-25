Could this crazy new law be coming to New Jersey?

I'm all for law and order. It's what keeps a civil society from collapsing. So, we need the government to make and enforce laws. We reached a saturation point, oh I don't know, maybe a hundred years ago.

Sure, adjustments need to be made for new developments in technology and infrastructure for public safety. But the kinds of laws that choke our society, squash our freedoms and drain our wallets are the types that deal with social engineering and personal issues.

One way that our society has evolved is the shrinking numbers of young people getting married and having children. Maybe it's too costly due to government meddling, like high taxes or maybe we've become more selfish and don't want to sacrifice the time and money, let alone sanity, you give up when you have kids.

So many young couples and older folks alike adopt pets and treat them with all of the love and attention that many people would give to a child. Ah, now we're getting somewhere.

New York City, that wonderful place across the Hudson, has come up with a new proposal that could become law that seems to be keeping up with modern trends. The proposal would mandate that an employer would have to allow paid leave for an employee to care for or grieve for a pet.

Sometimes with laws like these, it's not too long before they make their way across the river and into our statehouse. It's a great way to get support from voters and constituents.

So many people today LOVE their pets to the point that they would welcome and idea like this.

Don't be surprised if some New Jersey legislators whip up a similar proposal if they don't already have one stored in the computer. There is a similar law, in guess what state, right, California. The sick time law in Emeryville, Calif., also covers time off to care for an employee’s service or guide dog.

The New York City proposal appears to go further by covering both a service animal and “an animal kept primarily for companionship in compliance with all applicable laws,” according to the bill's text. For all you pet lovers that have had to go into work when your pet is sick or about to pass, look for this popping up here in New Jersey sometime soon.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

