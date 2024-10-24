In case you haven’t noticed, we haven’t had any significant rainfall in about a month. Current drought conditions are causing wildfires to erupt in different parts of the state.

This lack of rainfall is also contributing to the fact that the leaves are falling more quickly than usual. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the lack of moisture is causing the leaves to drop from the trees more quickly.

Some of the colors are still there, but they’re not hanging onto their branches as long as they usually do this time of year.

There still are some spectacular amber-orange and red colors to the leaves, but you may notice less this year because the leaves turn color, but they don’t hang on as long due to the lack of moisture.

Some people are blaming it on climate change. The climate did change this fall. We experienced a lot less moisture and rainfall than we normally do toward the end of summer.

Whether it’s a long-range problem or just a seasonal one remains to be seen. New Jersey usually reaches its peak of fall foliage colors between Oct. 15 and 29, according to NJhiker.com.

So, if you are a “leaf peeper" you might wanna rush out this weekend to check out the rapidly falling fall colors. We were anticipating windy conditions both Saturday and Sunday so that might accelerate the leaves falling from the trees.

Whenever you can get out there, they’re only a precious few days left to do so. Here are some great spots in the garden state to check out the fall foliage.

