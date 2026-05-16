Known to locals and long-time vacationers as The Seven Mile Island, the sibling towns of Avalon and Stone Harbor have been South Jersey staples for 130 years. Both towns have their own unique histories and the restaurants reflect the history of each community.

Just like the Atlantic County towns of Ventnor and Margate, there is a rivalry and brotherhood that can be found in Avalon and Stone Harbor. So local residents and visitors to The Seven Mile Island always have their favorite eateries to patronize during the summer months and the offseason.

Who Makes The Best Pizza in Avalon and Stone Harbor

Because we cannot trust the jerks at Yelp for Pizza reviews, I have decided to do my own research to find out who makes the best Pizza on The Seven Mile Island. I gathered information from Google Reviews and Google Analytics to determine who are the highest-ranked Pizzerias in Stone Harbor and Avalon.

Vince's Pizza on Dune Drive in Avalon Photo from Google Maps loading...

1. Vince's Pizza (4.9 Stars)

Just opened in 2025, owned and operated by the same owner as Nemo's Pizza Of Stone Harbor, Vince Amato's newest pizzeria has quickly become one of the most popular pizza shops in Avalon. Google reviewers say "there's an added heart in the ingredients", and " real pizza made fresh, made right".

Seven Mile Pies in Stone Harbor, New Jersey Photo from https://www.instagram.com/sevenmilepies/ loading...

2. Seven Mile Pies (4.6 Stars)

One of the hidden treasures of Stone Harbor also makes some of the highest-rated pizzas on The Seven Mile Island. Best known for their quality ingredients and located in the Harbor Square Mall courtyard, Google Reviewers describe Seven Mile Pies Pizza as "Thin and Delicious" with "great toppings".

Mack's Pizza in Stone Harbor, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

3. Mack's Pizza of Stone Harbor (4.5 Stars)

Located at the corner of 83rd Street and 3rd Avenue, Mack's Pizza has been one of the most popular pizzerias on The Seven Mile Island for the last 35 years. Owned by the same family who opened the original Macks on the Wildwood Boardwalk, Google Reviewers describe Mack's Pizza in Stone Harbor as "Thin and Crispy" plus "Fabulous Pizza".

Nemo's Pizza in Stone Harbor, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

4. Nemo's Pizza Of Stone Harbor (4.5 Stars)

Located on 3rd Avenue between 98th and 99th Streets, Nemo's Pizza is popular for their free delivery to the beach during the busy summer months. Google Reviewers describe Nemo's Pizza as "Fresh and Delicious" along with "Cheese is very good".

Shorebreak Pizza in Avalon, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

5. Shorebreak Pizza Grille (4.3 Stars)

This seasonal eatery with both indoor and outdoor seating is located on Dune Drive between 22nd and 23rd streets in Avalon. Google Reviewers describe Shorebreak Pizza as "Great" and "Thin Crust is Perfect".

Stone Harbor Pizza Pub on 96th Street in Stone Harbor, NJ Photo from Google Maps loading...

6. Stone Harbor Pizza Pub (3.9 Stars)

Best known for their variety of beers on tap combined with classic-style pizza, Stone Harbor Pizza Pub is a popular spot in part because of their location. Sitting right on the Bay on 96th Street, Google Reviewers describe their pizza as "Delicious" and "Great crust". EDITOR NOTE: Most negative reviews that bring the rating below 4 stars are complaints about service and prices, not about the Pizza.

Circle Pizza in Avalon, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

7. Circle Pizza (3.6)

For over 50 years, Circle Pizza has been a staple of Avalon at the corner of Dune Drive and 21st Street. Google Reviewers describe Circle Pizza as "Delightful" and "Good Crust".