Ocean City’s famous boardwalk will get another major pizza name in 2026 as a popular Philadelphia spot makes its move to the Jersey Shore.

Alex’s Pizza Expands Beyond Roxborough

According to Philly Voice, Alex's Pizza, which has had a pizza shop in Roxborough at the corner of Pechin Street and Leverington Avenue, will be taking over the former Pizzeria Eataly and Blue Cactus Taco Shop between 12th and 13th streets at 1214 Boardwalk.

Alex's Pizza is known for its swirl style of sauce on its pizza and thin crust, similar to a pizza from Manco & Manco or Prep's Pizzeria & Dairy Bar, both also located on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

"I guess the swirl has its place in Ocean City," Rich Ennis, one of the five partners in the restaurant group, told PhillyVoice.com. "Our pie may change a little bit, but nothing drastic. We still want to go with a light, thin-crust pizza that's a little different from your traditional boardwalk pie."

The Team Behind the Expansion

The group that is opening Alex's Pizza on the Ocean City boardwalk is the same group that opened The Rook in Wildwood at 2710 Pacific Ave this summer, which is known for its smash burgers and fries, that they hope to bring to the Ocean City location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rook Wildwood (@therookwildwood)

Being down at the south end of the boardwalk, the new pizza place will give visitors who vacation at the shore a familiar spot to try, and locals a new spot to try this summer. The group hopes to stay open year-round, at least on weekends in the winter holiday season.

"From our experience just being down there in September and a little bit of October so far, weekends still have some pretty good traffic," Ennis told PhillyVoice.com