Spirit Halloween has announced when it will reopen its flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey for the 2024 Spooky Season!

If you dreaded the end of spooky season last year and only just bear to suffer spring and summer until the next one arrives, Spirit Halloween’s giving you something to look forward to.

The first sign of fall in South Jersey is ALWAYS the opening of Spirit Halloween. Some may him and haw over just how long before Halloween the stores should begin to welcome the faithful, but just like the stroke of midnight, we come to expect it.

When Will Spirit Halloween Reopen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?

2024 marks Spirit Halloween's 41st season!

Save the date! Spirit Halloween has announced the date for its highly anticipated 2024 Halloween season. The retailer will celebrate the Grand Reopening of the EHT, NJ flagship location on Thursday, August 1.

Mark your calendars for the opening day of Spirit Halloween where you can be the first to check out the Carnevil, new decorations and costumes, and enjoy haunting festivities like games, treats, themed photo ops, and more.

Lanyards and event-exclusive Spirit Halloween swag bags will be given to the first 200 fans starting at 7 a.m. on August 1. The Carnevil officially begins at 9 a.m. with games, prizes, entertainment and refreshments available for purchase from local vendors.

What's New at Spirit Halloween Stores for 2024?

There's a whole new collection of animatronics if you really want to impress your neighbors or Halloween partygoers, including Emily and Victor of 'Corpse Bride', Deluxe Ghostface from 'Scream', Nibbles the Clown, and more!

How about a crawling Baby Terrifier or Baby Michael Myers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spirit Halloween (@spirithalloween)

