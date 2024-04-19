If you've been watching the construction of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Deptford, New Jersey, exercise just a LITTLE more patience because the wait is almost over! The fast-food restaurant has just shared its grand opening date!



Demolition of the former Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen at 1860 Deptford Center Road was approved back in January 2022 to make way for Raising Cane's.

Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen loading...

Google Maps

Raising Cane's Close to Bringing Their Famous Chicken to Gloucester County, NJ

Raising Cane's Basket Raising Cane's/Facebook loading...

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has built their fast-food joint on the site and reportedly features two drive-thru lanes.

Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers, Texas toast, and secret 'Cane' sauce and is apparently the In-And-Out of chicken fingers. THAT kind of brag totally gets my attention, especially since there's no Shake Shack to speak of unless you trek to Cherry Hill or Marlton.

Raising Cane's Deptford, NJ Announces Grand Opening Date

via GIPHY

Is your mouth watering yet? Mark your calendar, chicken lovers, because Raising Cane's on Deptford Center Road in Deptford (in front of Target and across from Best Buy) will start taking customers on Tuesday, April 30th.

It certainly would make a great place to stop for lunch or dinner!

Raising Cane's has already invaded South Jersey with two restaurants operating in Marlton, Cherry Hill, and Burlington. The chain will continue its expansion into Glassboro and Lawnside once Deptford is up and running.

via GIPHY

Time will tell if Raising Cane's will join the list of restaurants you'll always find room in your budget for like the ones below.

