Congratulations, Cape May Court House, NJ! Your Chipotle Mexican Grill has officially opened!



Brand-New Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant Opens in Cape May Court House, NJ

The opening this week marks Chipotle's debut in the Jersey Shore town. And this particular Chipotle location features something very special: A drive-thru window called the 'Chipotlane'!

Chipotlane allows hungry customers to pick up their digitally placed orders without having to go into the restaurant. So convenient!

Chipotle Brings Back Wildly Popular Chicken Al Pastor

In a statement, Chipotle reminds fans that the opening of the Cape May Court House location is perfect timing since, for a limited time, diners can try their hugely popular Chicken Al Pastor.

It's a small-batch chicken option for bowls, burritos, tacos, and nachos made fresh every day from a 'rich marinade of seared morita peppers and ground achiote, balanced with a splash of pineapple for the right amount of heat, finished with fresh lime, and hand-chopped cilantro'.

Chipotle Mexican Grill of Cape May Court House is also still recruiting new employees who get competitive benefits including access to a debt-free college program. If you're interested in one of their open positions, visit chipotle.com/careers.

Where is Chipotle Cape May Court House, NJ Located?

The new Cape May Court House Chipotle, featuring the drive-thru Chipotlane, is located at 9 Broadway Road, Cape May Court House, NJ.

