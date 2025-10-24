Attention, Wawa customers, there is a big change in the Wawa Rewards system that you should be aware of coming soon.

The lifespan of your Wawa rewards is going to be cut in half, from 12 months to 6 months.

In an email sent to Wawa Rewards members on Wednesday, the company announced that starting December 2, 2025, points will expire six months after they’re earned, replacing the current 12-month window.

“Starting December 2, 2025, Wawa Rewards points will expire 6 months after earning, instead of the current 12-month period,” the company wrote in the email.

What Are Wawa Rewards?

Let's take a step back and explain what Wawa rewards are.

Wawa Rewards are free, digital rewards for purchases given in a points system. You access Wawa Rewards via the Wawa App or through a registered digital card in Apple Wallet.

Members earn points every time they make eligible purchases that can be redeemed for rewards. For example, 10 points are given on many items, and 5 points are given for each gallon at the pump.

Of course, in New Jersey, you can't use those points to buy more gas, only items in the store.

What About My Existing Points?

How does this change in policy for Wawa Rewards impact the points you earn before the December 2nd cutoff? Those points will remain on the 12-month expiration system.

“Any points earned between June 2, 2025, and December 1, 2025, will all have an expiration of June 1, 2026, if not previously redeemed,” the email states.

Do Customers Like Wawa Rewards?

We asked several regular Wawa customers how they liked Wawa Rewards points, and the answers were very positive.

I use it all the time. I can’t tell you how many “free” Sizzilis I have had I love Wawa rewards! I save mine to get $.30 off a gallon. Fortunately, I eat at Wawa a lot, so I rack up the points quickly!!( In New Jersey, you can't use the points for a discount on gas, but you can for items in the store)

Got a free hoagie so far, I think 1200 points

Great program, spend points how you want. Check it weekly for bonus rewards If you frequent Wawa, it’s great. Might as well get free things if you’re already going there buying stuff.

Of course, these opinions on Wawa Rewards are based on a points system that lasts 12 months. It will be hard to accumulate as many points if they expire every 6 months.

We will have to check back about opinions on the Wawa Rewards in 2026.

