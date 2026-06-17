NBC's The TODAY Show visited Margate's favorite roadside attraction, Lucy the Elephant, on Tuesday.

TODAY's meteorologists, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker, made a stop at Lucy as part of the show's third hour On the Road segment, which is traveling to iconic destinations and events this summer to celebrate America's 250th Birthday.

And what better iconic American destination than Margate's six-story high National Landmark, Lucy the Elephant, at 9200 Atlantic Avenue in Margate!

We'll find out exactly what the TODAY crew was up to when the Lucy the Elephant segment airs in TODAY's third hour on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A Little Background on Dylan & Al

Dylan Dreyer joined The Weekend TODAY crew in 2012 after working on the NBC affiliate in Boston. She graduated Cum Laude from Rutgers University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology.

Dylan lives in NYC with her three sons and her dog.

Al Roker has been on TODAY since 1996. Previously, he was the co-host of the morning show “Wake Up with Al” on the Weather Channel and a meteorologist at WNBC-TV in New York.

In November 2014, Roker made history on TODAY for “Rokerthon,” in which he broke the Guinness World Record for the Longest Uninterrupted Live Weather Report Broadcast by providing 34 hours of continuous weather coverage.

Al is the bestselling author of 12 books and lives in Manhattan with his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, and has two daughters and one son.

A Little History About Lucy the Elephant

Lucy the Elephant was built by real estate developer James Lafferty in 1881 as a gimmick to attract potential buyers to his land holdings along the coast of South Atlantic City, now Margate.

Royalty came from around the world to stay at the neighboring Elephant Hotel and climb the stairs to Lucy’s howdah.

Lucy has survived hurricanes, ocean floods, and even a fire accidentally started by some inebriated party-goers when she served as a tavern.

In 1970, the Save Lucy Committee was formed to protect and repair Lucy. Thirty years and over $1.5 million later, Lucy was completely restored to her original splendor.

Lucy underwent another extensive makeover in 2022, replacing her rusted metal shell with a rust-resistant metal skin.

Voters picked Lucy as the top roadside attraction in the country, according to the 2025 USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.

It is a tribute to Lucy's Executive Director, Rich Helfant, and all the people on the Save Lucy Committee who worked so hard to restore and preserve Lucy the Elephant, get her listed on the National Park Service's registry of historic landmarks, and keep her a major tourist attraction.

25 South Jersey Things That Aren't There Anymore Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis