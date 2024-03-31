A group of local investors have announced plans to open a mega family entertainment center in South Jersey.

Family Fun Attractions Coming to South Jersey

The complex, a franchise of Launch Entertainment will feature bowling, an arcade, laser tag, obstacle courses, and an air track basketball court as well as a Krave restaurant.

In addition, the entertainment complex will feature a rock-climbing wall, an XP Arena, VR Ax throwing and more.

The company hopes to attract visitors from Medford, Marlton, Mount Laurel, and other South Jersey areas.

Looking to Make Cherry Hill the Family Entertainment Party Center of South Jersey

Once open, Launch Entertainment said they expect to host birthday parties and family fun gatherings in a clean and safe atmosphere.

Rhode Island-based Launch Entertainment announced plans to open the complex in Cherry Hill and they're projecting a grand opening date of 2025.

Launch Entertainment Growing Nationwide

The company is in growth mode, and looking to expand throughout the country.

Launch Entertainment currently has 29 locations in 14 states. The Cherry Hill location will be the first in New Jersey.

