Dessert wise, here’s what NJ has in common with Saudi Arabia

If you’re a cupcake fan, you know that so many people have tried to get into the cupcake game and some have had modest success. But others are absolutely stellar, award-winning cupcake bakers who do something that other people just can’t do.

That’s why I have got a go-to spot for you if you have standards for cupcakes that are as high as mine.

These aren’t your grandma’s cupcakes. This place offers the most amazing award-winning treats and I defy you to find a better cupcake.

The cupcakes are crafted from the famous recipes of House of Cupcakes in Princeton, NJ. Founders Ruthie and Ron Bzdewka, who won Food Network's Cupcake Wars, ensure that their cupcakes are top-notch.

While the original shop is in Princeton, you can also visit locations in East Brunswick, Clifton, and get this, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Not exactly sure why there’s a location in the Middle East and it does seem curious but I’m sure the Saudi Arabians are not complaining.

Since their Cupcake Wars win, the demand for these irresistible treats has surged. With lines often out the door, they decided to bring their cherished recipes to a broader audience. Discover what everyone is talking about!

They’ve got a zillion different themes and flavors (over 35!!) and flavor combos and of course, you can customize your order for any event.

If you and your kids enjoy watching Cupcake Wars, don't miss out on this Season 2 winner, one of NJ's hidden gems.

With over 30 flavors available, there’s something for every palate. Kids will love the Candy Cup or Worms in Dirt, while adults might prefer sophisticated flavors like espresso or margarita.

Expect lines outside as people flock to try their seasonal limited flavors—like Pumpkin Spice.

Visit them at 32 Witherspoon Street in Princeton, NJ.

