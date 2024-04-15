NJ drivers: Expect spike in gas prices at any moment

A rise in gas prices is imminent in New Jersey.

"This year's transition from winter to summer formulae gas may be particularly painful," Tom Kloza, of the Oil Price Information Service, said on X.

In a conversation with New Jersey 101.5 on April 1, GasBuddy analyst Patrick Dehaan predicted a spike of 20 to 40 cents this month. At the time, New Jersey's average per gallon was 30 cents lower than the national average — the Northeast is typically the last to make the conversion from one gasoline blend to the other.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in New Jersey is $3.34. That's up from $3.31 a week ago and up from $3.26 on April 1.

As of now, tensions in the Middle East are not expected to impact gas prices stateside, according to De Haan. That could change if Israel retaliates against Iran's air attack over the weekend.

