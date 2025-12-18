Getting laid off from work is not a good way to start the new year.

That's a growing possibility for branch employees at eight New Jersey branches of TD Bank, including two branches in South Jersey.

TD Bank Plans to Lay Off 74 Branch Employees

TD Bank has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, saying they plan to lay off 74 employees at the start of 2026.

The Mount Laurel-based bank says these cuts are tied to the decision to close eight retail locations in New Jersey, according to reporting from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Two branches, in Manahawkin and Atco, are located in South Jersey.

The other six NJ branches are in Point Pleasant, Tinton Falls, Florham Park, Haledon, Jamesburg, and Ramsey.

This isn't the first time that TD Bank has recently laid off New Jersey bank employees, having filed a WARN notice in January 2024, to lay off 54 branch workers due to a “reduction in work volume and organizational restructure.”

TD Bank is Closing More Branches Around the Country

TD Bank is also expected to close five Pennsylvania locations in the Philadelphia area.

TD Bank also has plans to let workers go at branches in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

Banking Has Changed

Face it, the way people bank -- or don't bank -- has changed and isn't going to ever change back again.

Ask any young person when the last time they went into a bank branch, and you are likely to get a blank stare.

The Mt. Laurel campus is TD Bank's American headquarters with 4,600 employees working in six buildings, according to PBJ.

