McNaughton's Garden Center in Somers Point announced plans to close on Thursday. The business has been a fixture on busy New Road in Somers Point for the past 25 years.

McNaughton's Gerden Center Announces Closing

In a Facebook post from city councilman Sean McGuigan on Thursday, McNaughton's Garden Center said they plan to close their Somers Point location at the end of July and consolidate it with their store in Cherry Hill.

This decision was not an easy one to make. We will be fully stocked with all items you are accustomed to and fully staffed by our loyal staff for the Spring season. We are so thankful for these past in this amazing community community and are so blessed to have our staff with us until the end

McNaughton's Long History as a Landscape Nursery

Irish immigrant William McNaughton, Sr. opened the Cherry Hill location of McNaughton's in 1929.

In 1966, William Sr. passed away and William, Jr. assumed the role of President and General Manager of McNaughton’s Nursery.

An additional 90 acres were purchased in Tabernacle, NJ to expand the company’s production capabilities. Soon after, the growing operation became known as Indian Mills Nursery.

About five years later, Bill’s brother Noble took over the operations of Indian Mills Nursery. In addition to the production expansion, a garden center was initiated on the Cherry Hill property, according to the company website.

McNaughton's Garden Center and Landscaping opened in Somers Point in 1998, with many of the same products as the Cherry Hill location. Many of both centers' products begin life at farms scattered throughout South Jersey.

What's Next For this High Profile Location?

There have been rumors in recent years about McNaughtons selling this high-profile Somers Point location.

As we wonder about the future of this property, many around Somers Point are sad to hear that the business where they purchased plants and landscaping, Christmas trees, pumpkins, and patio furniture over the years is closing.

There is no immediate word on the future of the site.

The Items That Made These 12 South Jersey Bakeries Famous Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis