NJ migrant gang smuggling illegals through Canadian border

If you thought the illegal migrant crisis just barely touched New Jersey with those buses full of migrants headed for NYC, think again.

Last month when New York Mayor Eric Adams put into effect restrictions barring busloads of migrants being dropped off in his city, the buses headed for New Jersey with train tickets into the city. Not all of them made it to New York and some had friends already here in New Jersey.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, a group of migrants from Guatemala and Colombia set up shop here in the Garden State and started a little business.

The three men leading the group arranged to smuggle illegal aliens from the northern border with Canada. The group would smuggle their customers from the Province of Quebec into Vermont.

One driver was stopped by border agents in the small town of Franklin, Vermont, and said he was paid $1,800 per passenger.

The New Jersey migrant gang was said to be charging up to $6,000 for each illegal alien to enter from Canada. Because Mexico is on Canada’s list of “visa-exempt” countries, migrants can head there for an easier route into the US.

That is if they have the money. Two of the three were arrested and charged with a third still on the loose. The two who were charged entered the country illegally in 2022 and 2019 from Arizona and Texas and were released with pending immigration hearings.

If you're under the impression that New Jersey doesn't have the problem of unvetted, undocumented, illegal migrants like some other states or New York City, you would be mistaken.

It's much easier for them to spread out and blend into the population, unlike the larger groups that turn up in big cities like New York or Chicago.

LEGAL immigration has been a foundation of what built and made this country great. This illegal flow from around the world may just destroy it. It's an election year. Vote responsibly, my friends.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

