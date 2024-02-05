Newark, NJ high school cheerleader severely injured in hit-and-run

🔴 The student was crossing the road in front of Newark Arts High School

🔴 She was hospitalized with serious injuries

🔴 No description of the vehicle was disclosed by law enforcement

NEWARK — A celebration turned to tragedy Sunday night for a cheerleader who was severely injured by a hit-and-run driver when she arrived back at the school.

The Newark Arts High School cheerleading squad was returning from the Impact Cheer Challenge Sweetheart Soiree in Toms River with a win that placed them in a national championship competition, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

As the squad member was crossing Martin Luther King Boulevard to meet an Uber driver she was struck by a northbound car, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Robert Florida. The victim was taken to University Hospital.

Florida did not disclose the identity of the cheerleader. RLS reported the student is a senior.

Aftermath of a hit-and-run outside Newark Arts High School 2/4/24 Aftermath of a hit-and-run outside Newark Arts High School 2/4/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Type of vehicle involved is unknown

The crash was witnessed by the victim's teammates who watched as her belongings were scattered all over the road by the impact, according to RLS.

Florida said the cheerleader remained hospitalized as of Monday morning.

A description of the vehicle was not disclosed.

