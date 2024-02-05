Popular burger joint opens another New Jersey location
Attention burger lovers: this popular burger joint just opened up another location in New Jersey!
30 Burgers expanded their presence in the Garden State, this time in Freehold.
Established in 2014, they’re already located in Linden, Branchburg, Bound Brook, East Brunswick, Dunellen, Hackettstown, Rutherford, Springfield and Princeton.
Buckle up, another restaurant is coming soon to Hillsborough, date TBD.
At 30 Burgers, our burgers are never frozen, never cooked in a microwave oven and are guaranteed fresh, juicy and delicious!
If you’re unfamiliar with the chain, their mission, according to their website, is to
create a destination concept rivaling any ‘burger joint’ in the country. The focus here is certified Angus beef burgers dressed with innovative and tantalizing toppings, condiments, sauces, and anything else that tastes good on a burger!
That said, they do so much more than beef burgers.
If a black bean burger is more your style, they offer that as well.
Or if you’re like me, you’ll be ordering the chicken wings.
Health nuts will be happy to see their salad options.
We’re so used to debating the concept of pineapple on a pizza, now we have a new argument: should pineapple be on a burger?
They say "yes."
And for anyone doubting just how “New Jersey” they are: they have a burger with pork roll on it.
Just add salt/ pepper/ ketchup.
The newest location is located at 9 Village Center Drive in Freehold, NJ.
